Who are the best hairstylists in the Kalamazoo area? After nearly 20,000 votes, the results are in for your favorite hairstylists in Southwest Michigan.

In an effort to show local hairstylists some love for National Hairstylist Day, April 25th, we asked you to nominate and then vote for your favorite hairstylists in Southwest Michigan. Over 440 hairstylists were nominated, which is double the amount we usually receive. And you people were here for it. We received a record number of votes for this poll. It was off the charts with nearly 20,000 votes cast. To put this in perspective, in 2024, 71 hairstylists were nominated with nearly 3,000 votes. What a difference a couple of years makes.

Scroll down to see the results of this year's poll.

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Southwest Michigan's Top 5 Favorite Hair Stylists in 2026

#5 Larice Harris at Heiress Hair in Kalamazoo

at Heiress Hair in Kalamazoo #4 Jessica Jenkins at Tavani Salon & Spa in Kalamazoo



at Tavani Salon & Spa in Kalamazoo #3 Carlena Toledo at Fab Salon in Battle Creek

at Fab Salon in Battle Creek #2 MJ Kokx at Solasta Spa Salon Wellness in Portage

at Solasta Spa Salon Wellness in Portage #1 Ellyn Inman at Changes in Battle Creek

Where did your favorite hairstylist land in this year's poll? Find out below.

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You can check out the results of our previous poll that took place in 2024 below.

5 Favorite Hairstylists in Southwest Michigan in 2024

#5 Bridget Voyce at Tropical Rayz in Coldwater

#4 Lyndse Vandenberg-Bonar at Birch Salon in Portage

#3 AJ Cole at studio 3/31 in Portage

#2 Janean Jordan at Studio J in Portage

#1 Megan LaFountain at Seven East in Otsego

You can see all of the poll results for 2024 by clicking here.

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