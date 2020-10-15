Ohio Woman Calls 911 Because She Can’t Get Chips From Chipotle

As an American, this woman has a right to have chips. Am I right?

Last Thursday Night the police were called due a major tragedy at a Cleveland Chipotle. They were out of chips. A 50-year-old woman from Lyndhurst, Ohio called 911 to report that her local Chipotle Mexican Grill refused to sell her chips. A brief investigation, aka a phone call that probably lasted less than a minute, proved that the restaurant didn't sell the customer chips because they were simply out of them.

There's no word on if the Chipotle Karen was sited or issued a warning for 'disrupting a public service.' That is a felony charge we hear about a lot in these "Ohio, Stop It" stories.

For example, there's the time an Ohio man was arrested for calling 911 as a dog. In fact, that guy made nearly 80 non-emergency 911 calls before he was arrested. How about the 39-year-old Ohio woman that called 911 after her parents cancelled her cell service. If you look up the word entitled in the dictionary there's a picture of her. My personal favorite is the Ohio woman that called 911 after a Cleveland Browns trade.

Consider this obvious, yet common sense public service announcement. Please only dial 9-1-1 if you have an emergency. Don't call 911 because raccoons are destroying your garden. Call 9-1-1 if someone has been hurt or is in danger of being hurt. You know...an emergency.

