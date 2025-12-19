Is Michigan One of the Grinchiest States in America?
From Grinchy to jolly, this holiday season has sparked some interesting rankings across the states. You might be surprised where Michigan falls!
A recent study was published ranking each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., on how festive they are. Where do you think Michigan should land on this list?
Inner Body used data from Google to get its results.
We used Google Trends search data to assess which U.S. states were the most and least festive about celebrating Christmas, as well as the most popular aspects of the Christmas season across the country. To accomplish this, we used a list of dozens of search topics pertaining to Christmas festivities during the months of November and December. We determined which topics were most frequently searched in each state and used the data to analyze the relationships between these search topics and the states.
Before we dive into just how Grinchy Michigan is. Let's check out the 15 least Grinchiest states.
15 Least Grinchiest States
- 1 West Virginia
- 2 Utah
- 3 South Dakota
- 4 Idaho
- 5 Kentucky
- 6 Indiana
- 7 North Dakota
- 8 Nebraska
- 9 New Hampshire
- 10 Wisconsin
- 11 Missouri
- 12 Ohio
- 13 Montana
- 14 Pennsylvania
- 15 Delaware
Michigan is smack dab in the middle, ranking at number 26. I guess that means Michigan is neutral on the Holiday. So, what states are on the 15 Grinchiest list? Number 1 didn't surprise me at all.
15 Grinchiest States
- 15 Minnesota
- 14 Arizona
- 13 Colorado
- 12 Georgia
- 11 Oregon
- 10 California
- 9 Massachusetts
- 8 Virginia
- 7 Florida
- 6 Washington
- 5 Maryland
- 4 Nevada
- 3 Hawaii
- 2 New York
- 1 District of Columbia
What do you think of this list? Let us know in the comments.
You can check out the full list from InnerBody.com by tapping here.
