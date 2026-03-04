A Hellcat racing through Monroe County at night ended with flashing lights and a hefty ticket. Let’s dive into the details of this jaw-dropping tale.

Almost exactly 6 years ago, a Dodge Challenger Hellcat driven by an Ohio man broke the record for the fastest speeding ticket in Michigan history.

It was April 19th, 2020, when a Michigan State Trooper clocked a speeder going 180 miles per hour (mph) in a 70 mph zone. This reckless situation happened on I-75 in Monroe County. If I'm being honest, I'm blown away that law enforcement was able to catch a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat doing 180 miles per hour at Midnight on a Sunday. But somehow, they caught him and issued a ticket.

I think we're all wondering why this guy was in such a hurry. Was he going 110 mph over the speed limit through Berlin Township, Michigan, on the way to a medical emergency? The very unsatisfying answer could be found on Speedy's citation from the Michigan State Police, according to the Detroit Free Press,

My fault I was speeding with another (sic) vehicle. Sorry.

Read More: When is it Illegal to Mow Your Lawn in Michigan?

The driver had to pay a minimum of $180 in fines. However, in Michigan, any speeding infraction of 25 mph or more over the speed limit is considered reckless driving. The penalty for that includes up to 93 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

Traveling at 180 mph is incredibly dangerous. But it's not even close to the fastest speeding tickets in the United States. Texas holds the record with a car traveling at 242 mph, and Minnesota gets second place with a motorcycle traveling at 205 MPH. Michigan's 180 mph speeding ticket is the 6th fastest.

5 Fastest Speeding Tickets in the United States

Texas (2003): 242 mph (Koenigsegg CCR). Minnesota (2005): 205 mph in a 65 mph zone (Motorcycle). The suspect was the son of a sheriff deputy. Texas (2023): 201 mph in a 75 mph zone (Recorded on Christmas Eve). North Carolina (2018): 198 mph in a 55 mph zone (Dodge Challenger). Illinois (2010): 182 mph in a 55 mph zone (Motorcycle).

