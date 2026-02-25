In the battle of the Coney dogs, Michigan’s pride meets Ohio’s twist, sparking passionate debates and culinary loyalties. Get ready for a tasty showdown!

For a Michigander who prefers Ohio-style Coney dogs, the side-eye is very real. Still, there’s one particular Coney from Ohio I’d choose over any other. And let’s be clear, the East Coast isn’t even in this conversation. The real debate lives in the Midwest, between Detroit, Fort Wayne, and Cincinnati styles. Of course, when most Americans hear “Coney dog,” their minds still wander to Coney Island in New York. Taste Atlas points out that Coney dogs originated in Michigan,

It was invented in Michigan, and three businesses claim to be its original birthplace - American Coney Island in Detroit, Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit and Todoroff's Original Coney Island in Jackson.

Skyline Chili - Locations in Indiana and Ohio

Skyline Chili's Coney Dogs, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, are my favorite. I promise you, it's the only thing I like better that comes from Ohio. If, for some reason, I can't have Skyline while in Ohio, Gold Star Chili isn't bad.

Duly's Place Coney Island in Detroit

The Coney puritans swear by Duly's Place Coney Island in Detroit. The Google reviews for this place are off the charts.

Other widely popular Coney Dog spots in Michigan include Angelo's Coney Island in Flint, Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit, and National Coney Island in Clawson.

Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island

Rumor has it that one of the best Coney dog spots anywhere is in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Full disclosure, I haven’t tried one from Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island myself yet. If you have, drop your thoughts in the comments and let me know what you think.

Where is your favorite place to get Coney Dogs? Let us know in the comments.

