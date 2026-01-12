Rumors are swirling that Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon could be sold again, with trademark filings and industry clues fueling sale rumors

Here's what a new sale could mean for Michigan's Adventure fans:

Get our free mobile app

If you've never spent a day splashing around Michigan's largest outdoor water and amusement park-- are you even a real Michigander? Getting whiplash from a ride on Shivering Timbers or working up the courage to finally brave The Corkscrew is a rite of passage.

Could those fun times soon be nothing more than memories?

According to the amusement park enthusiasts at @ParkHoppersRadio on TikTok all signs are pointing to yes. Well, sort of. According to the Park Hoppers, new trademark fillings signal something is about to happen-- we're just not sure what.

It was found today in a trademark that the park is being rebranded to 'Enchanted Parks Michigan's Adventure' for an upcoming trademark. This involves the park name, clothing, sweatshirts, jackets, and memorabilia...it could be going for a rebrand...or they could be looking to sell off these parks in the near future

Michigan’s Adventure was acquired by Cedar Fair in the early 2000s, joining the same ownership group as Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. That relationship has continued since 2001, and when Cedar Fair merged with Six Flags in July 2024, the park came under the Six Flags umbrella.

The recent closure of Six Flags America in Maryland, along with its adjacent Hurricane Harbor water park, has raised questions about the current state of the amusement park industry and the challenges facing companies like Six Flags. Adds People Magazine,

Gary Rhodes, Six Flag’s corporate director of communications, did not directly address the recent filings in a statement shared with PEOPLE. 'We have been reviewing our park portfolio and are committed to making decisions that strengthen the company and position us for profitable growth', he said in an emailed statement.

All Seven Coasters to Ride at Michigan's Adventure This Summer Michigan's Adventure is home to seven roller coasters, including the fourth-longest wooden roller coaster in the world, Shivering Timbers. Check them all out here. Gallery Credit: YouTube