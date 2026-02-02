Are Indiana shoppers being overcharged at checkout? It could be happening more than you realize. Think about it, how many times have you gotten up to the register and the price on the screen does not match the price on the shelf?

A new investigation involving multiple U.S. states suggests that issue is happening at some of the nation’s largest dollar store chains involving everything from frozen pizzas to puppy food to toiletries.

Here's what to keep an eye out for on your next shopping trip:

First, after recent allegations of price-fixing, some of the nation’s largest beef producers agreed to pay $87.5 million to consumers. While they didn't admit to any wrongdoing, Tyson and Cargill agreed to the settlement to put the allegations to rest. Check here to see if you qualify for reimbursement.

Now, states like nearby Ohio, as well as Vermont and New Jersey, are fighting back on behalf of consumers who have fallen victim to other deceptive pricing practices. Consumer watchdogs say price discrepancies may be unfairly placing the heaviest burden on those who can least afford it.

According to a report from The Guardian, countless price discrepancies were found at various Dollar General stores in states like Ohio. Many of these stores are repeat offenders:

These overcharges are widespread. Dollar General stores have failed more than 4,300 government price-accuracy inspections in 23 states since January 2022, a Guardian review found. Family Dollar stores have failed more than 2,100 price inspections in 20 states over the same time span, the review found. -- The Guardian

Many Americans turn to dollar stores expecting exactly what stores promise-- predictable and low prices, but what happens when these retailers don't uphold their end of the bargain?

Dollar General has stated their employees have the ability to correct the error on the spot, but that's only if the customer catches the discrepancy in the first place. With businesses being understaffed and employees overworked, who has the time to stop and price check everything?

To learn more about consumer protections in Indiana, click here.

