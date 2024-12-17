Just in time for your New Year's Resolution to get fit, you can nominate your favorite personal trainer in Southwest Michigan.

National Personal Trainer Day is January 2nd, 2025. That date coincides with the most popular New Year's Resolution every single year, which is getting healthy. Let's face it, this job is tough. Keeping a positive attitude while motivating and educating us to get fit is a challenge, to say the least. So, let's show our favorite personal trainers some love.

Personal trainers in Southwest Michigan Canva loading...

Favorite Personal Trainer Nomination Rules

You can nominate your favorite personal trainer using the form below before Thursday, January 2nd, 2025.

Only Southwest Michigan personal trainer nominations will be accepted. The personal trainers must work in the following counties: Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Van Buren, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry.

Only one nomination per trainer is necessary as additional nominations do not count as votes.

Nominations must include the trainer's name and gym.

5 Favorite Southwest Michigan Personal Trainers for 2024

#5. Betsy Maxwell at Lawton Bootcamp - 13.16% of the vote.

#4. Ezekiel Weldon at Burn Boot Camp in Portage - nearly 15% of the vote.

#3. Hanna Brynn at Great Gains Fitness in Otsego - 17.73% of the vote.

#2. Madison Hull at Fit Body Boot Camp in Plainwell -18.46% of the vote.

#1. Samuel Schlatter at Burn Boot Camp in Portage - 18.92% of the vote this year.

Tap here to see the full poll results for favorite personal trainers in Southwest Michigan for 2024.

READ MORE: 22 Michigan Hospitals Received an A Safety Rating Fall 2024

You can check out all of our Southwest Michigan polls over the last 5 years by tapping here.

