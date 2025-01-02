Vote: Who’s Your Favorite Personal Trainer in Southwest Michigan 2025

January 2nd, 2025 is National Personal Trainer Day. It's time to show your favorite personal trainer some love by voting now.

Favorite Personal Trainer Voting

One vote per person/per day.

Fraudulent votes are prohibited. Votes from bots, IP changers, etc... can be detected and will be deleted periodically throughout this poll.

Votes from bots, IP changers, etc... can be detected and will be deleted periodically throughout this poll. Contestants may be disqualified and removed from the poll if fraudulent voting of any kind is detected.

Only Personal Trainers based out of the following counties can participate: Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Van Buren, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry.

Voting ends Friday, January 17th at 5 AM.

Results will be published before 7 AM on Friday, January 17th.

You'll find a poll below showing the nominated personal trainers in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order by first name. If your favorite personal trainer is not on that list, they haven't been nominated yet. Don't sweat it. You can find a link below the poll for late nominations.

Find your favorite personal trainer below, tap the circle to the left of their name, and tap the vote button at the bottom of the poll.

If your favorite personal trainer in Southwest Michigan is not listed on the poll above you can tap here and submit a late nomination.

While we wait patiently for the results of the 2025 poll, let's see who dominated in 2024.

5 Favorite Southwest Michigan Personal Trainers for 2024

#5. Betsy Maxwell at Lawton Bootcamp

#4. Ezekiel Weldon at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

#3. Hanna Brynn at Great Gains Fitness in Otsego

#2. Madison Hull at Fit Body Boot Camp in Plainwell

#1. Samuel Schlatter at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

You can tap here to see the full poll results for favorite personal trainers in Southwest Michigan for 2024.

