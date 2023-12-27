Southwest Michigan’s Favorite Personal Trainers

Nominate your favorite personal trainer in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas.

National Personal Trainer Day is Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024. Let's take a moment and show a little appreciation for the personal trainers who work tirelessly to make us work tirelessly toward being healthier. Nominating your favorite personal trainer is way easier than doing a set of burpees. The rules are below.

Favorite Personal Trainer Nominations

We are looking for nominations of your favorite personal trainer currently working in Southwest Michigan only. For the sake of this poll, we are including Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Berrien, Allegan, and Barry counties only.

Only one nomination per personal trainer is needed.

The nomination period runs from Wednesday, December 27th through Thursday, January 4th.

The voting period runs from Friday, January 5th through Thursday, January 18th.

Only completed nominations containing the trainer's name, gym, and city will be included in the poll.

Please do your best to spell your nominations correctly and don't forget to click the submit button.

While we wait for the voting to get started for the 2024 poll, please check out last year's top 5.

5 Favorite Personal Trainers in Southwest Michigan - 2023

#5. Hannah Stevens at Burn Boot Camp Battle Creek: 10.64% of the vote.

#4. Jackie Tighe at Fit Body Bootcamp in Portage: 13.62% of the vote.

#3. Ray Yager at Burn Boot Camp Battle Creek in Battle Creek: 13.88% of the vote.

#2. Deanna York at Holmes Fitness in Battle Creek: 14.84% of the vote.

#1. Sam Schlatter at Burn Boot Camp in Portage: 15.15% of the vote.

