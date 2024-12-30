Michigan Native Named 2024 NASCAR Rookie of the Year

This 21 year old Michigan native was just honored as the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series 'Rookie of the Year'.

If you're unfamiliar with the name Carson Hocevar, get ready to hear a lot more of it!

Despite having grown up in the small rural community of Allegan, Michigan racing and NASCAR somehow escaped me. Even with such nearby notable tracks as US 131 Motor Sports Park in Martin, Kalamazoo Speedway, and Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI, I'm totally out of the loop when it comes to up-and-comers.

Don't get me wrong, I love demolition derby night at the Allegan County Fair, but that's more to see the sparks and tires flyin'.

That being said, I'm going to commit the name Carson Hocevar to memory-- and you should too! The Portage, Michigan native and Gull Lake High School grad is one to watch as he's only the third Michigan driver to win the title of NASCAR's Rookie of the Year. Hocevar joins fellow Michiganders Johnny Benson of Grand Rapids (1996) and Erik Jones (2017) of Byron.

In December 2024 it was announced Hocevar inked a new sponsorship deal with Zeigler Auto Group which is one of the largest privately owned dealer groups in the U.S.. As MLive reports,

Zeigler will sponsor Hocevar for eight races in 2025, including the Daytona 500 (Feb. 16) and the NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway (June 8)...Hocevar races the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

At just 21 years old Carson finished 21st in points for the 2024 season, so we can only assume the new year will bring bigger and more exciting opportunities for him to shine. Keep all eyes on Carson!

