A New Color Could Be Added to Michigan Traffic Lights

The reason why a 4th light is being proposed will surprise you.

North Carolina State University researchers are suggesting a change to the three-light traffic system that Americans have grown accustomed to over the last century. If the researchers get their way traffic lights will look like the following:

4 traffic lights in Michigan

We all know that red means stop, yellow means caution, and green means go. But, what would a white light indicate on a traffic light? The white light would be for autonomous vehicles (AVs.) They call it the "White Phase" which is supposed to improve the flow of traffic by giving control to AVs according to Ali Hajbabaie an associate professor of civil, construction, and environmental engineering at North Carolina State,

The white phase concept also incorporates a new traffic signal, so that human drivers know what they are supposed to do. Red lights will still mean stop. Green lights will still mean go. And white lights will tell human drivers to simply follow the car in front of them.

Basically, they're saying that the AVs will be driving together as they will find the most efficient way to navigate through traffic. Vehicles that are driven by us mere mortals can just follow those cars. My question is, who will drivers and/or traffic lights now that the car in front of them is an AV? Wouldn't we have to know this in order to follow the correct vehicles?

There's no word on when or if this program will be picked up in Michigan. Get more information from TrafficTechnologyToday.com.

