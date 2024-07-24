"Ziggy" was christened in 2021.

Having passed the family business over to their son, Harold and Bonnie Zeigler are in their snowbird era!

Founder Harold Zeigler bought his first Ford dealership in Lowell, Michigan at age 28; today the Zeigler Automotive Group has grown to include 35 dealerships across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

According to Yacht International the couple, who winters in Key Largo, began their search for a family-sized yacht in 2019. They were in search of something big enough to accommodate 4 generations of family, including Bonnie's 96 year-old mother.

Bonnie claims the couple has owned nearly 35 boats in their time together, what's one more?

Harold and Bonnie Zeigler

Built in Taiwan by Ocean Alexander, the couple's custom 35R super yacht "Ziggy" has spent the past few summers cruising New England, the Bahamas, and of course the Great Lakes too!

As for just how much the Zeiglers spent on their super yacht? I couldn't even fathom a guess. This is one of those situations where you have to request the price; it's so astronomical they don't even list it online.

Ocean Alexander MarineMax

However, if you'd like to charter a similar 35R for a week in Ft. Lauderdale prices start at $120,000 per week.

Look Inside Zeigler Automotive Family Super Yacht, Ziggy Harold Zeigler bought his first dealership in Lowell, MI at age 28. Today his son oversees 35 dealerships in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.