Many Michigan residents who have been receiving minimum wage pay will see a significant increase in their paychecks with a major pay bump coming soon.

Minimum Wage Set To Increase In Michigan

Roughly 27 million Americans earn under $15/hr today, a striking figure when you consider how sharply housing, utilities, and food prices surged in the post-pandemic years. Michigan's minimum wage increased to $12.48 per hour on February 21st, 2025, following a previous increase to $10.56 on January 1, 2025. The state is on a path to further increase the minimum wage, with scheduled hikes in the near future.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour has not changed since 2009. However, many state and local governments continue to increase the minimum through legislation or scheduled increases tied to inflation. Dozens of states have their own minimum wage laws, and many of those went up at the beginning of the year, with others scheduled for increases later in 2025 or in 2026.

Michigan's minimum wage will increase to $13.73 per hour on January 1, 2026, according to the state's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act. This is part of a plan to reach a $15 minimum wage by 2027. Another increase is scheduled for January 1, 2027, when the minimum wage will rise to $15.00 per hour.

One primary reason for raising the minimum wage is to ensure that people working full-time jobs can afford necessities like food and housing. Several major companies, including Aldi, Hobby Lobby, and Bank of America, have announced that they are exceeding Michigan's minimum wage and have increased the minimum pay for their employees.

