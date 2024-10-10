Many Michigan residents are currently on the job hunt in the Great Lakes state and one of America's fastest-growing retailers is hiring thousands and raising its pay.

Canva Canva loading...

Retailer In MI Hiring Thousands, Minimum Wage Increased Up To $23

Michigan’s minimum wage increased this year from $10.10 to $10.33 per hour and is set to rise again in 2025 to $12.48 an hour. However, some retailers in Michigan have announced wage increases above the state's minimum to help provide employees with livable wages. Now another major retailer has announced raises in pay and plans to hire more than 13,000 store and warehouse employees in Michigan and the U.S.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to a recent company statement, Aldi is hiring thousands of workers for the upcoming holiday season and new stores opening across the U.S. The national average starting wages for Aldi store positions will now be $18 an hour, and $23 for warehouse jobs, based on market and position. The no-frills grocery chain says it's offering a significant increase in minimum wage to attract and retain employees:

“Our ability to attract and retain talent has always been key to our success, and we look forward to helping our new team members grow in their careers.”

Aldi has over 100 locations in Michigan and announced in March that it plans to add 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028. Michigan residents interested in a career opportunity are encouraged to apply on the ALDI jobs page.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster