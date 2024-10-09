While Michigan has recently increased the minimum wage, one retail company has gone above the minimum by significantly increasing the pay of its employees. And they're joining a growing list of retailers helping provide their employees with livable wages in the Great Lakes state.

Canva Canva loading...

Popular Retail Chain Raises Minimum Wage To $19.25 In Michigan

Michigan’s minimum wage increased this year from $10.10 to $10.33 per hour and is set to rise again in 2025 to $12.48 an hour. However one of the world's largest privately owned retail chains with over 1,000 stores is offering a significant increase in minimum wage to attract and retain employees.

Get our free mobile app

Hobby Lobby is a retail arts-and-crafts store with over 30 locations in Michigan. According to the Hobby Lobby website, its employees have been offered a minimum wage far beyond the federal minimum since 2009. Full-time employees will now receive a minimum wage of $19.25. The increase is the company’s 13th boost in the past 15 years. Hobby Lobby Founder and CEO David Green says the company aims to share its success with its employees:

"Inflation has negatively impacted nearly all businesses, individuals, and families over the past several years. We have worked hard to hold our prices down, and are thankful for our continued success as a company. As we head into the joyous holiday season, we are thrilled to share that success with thousands of our employees," said Green.

The wage increase is now in effect for all full-time Hobby Lobby employees in Michigan and the U.S.

Read More: Jack In The Boxes Is Coming to Battle Creek and West Michigan

13 Items Michigan Goodwills Will Not Accepts As Donation These items are generally not accepted by Michigan's Goodwill stores.

You should always check with your local Goodwill, as some items may differ from the list or special exceptions could be made in some categories. Click here to find your local Michigan Goodwill's website. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison