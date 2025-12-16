New cameras on school buses in Michigan aim to stop dangerous drivers and keep children safe at bus stops across the district.

How well do you know Michigan's school bus safety laws?

Get our free mobile app

Sure, the flashing lights, signals, and signs can be confusing, but one thing is certain: if a school bus is stopped with its arm out, you must stop.

According to the Michigan State Police,

The majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians - mostly children - who are struck by a bus or injured when they are exiting the bus to cross traffic. Those who pass stopped school buses may be charged with civil infractions carrying a fine between $100 and $500. Violators may also be required to perform up to 100 hours of community service at a school.

We’re constantly hearing stories from across the country of children injured, or worse, while trying to get home from the bus stop. What makes these accidents so heartbreaking is that they’re entirely preventable.

Metro News Detroit reports Dearborn is now the first city in Michigan to install cameras on school busses to help catch and ticket drivers who fail to stop for school busses,

All district school buses will be equipped with BusPatrol stop-arm cameras that capture images and video of vehicles that fail to stop when a bus’s stop arm is extended. The recorded violation, including license plate data, is reviewed by the Dearborn Police Department before any ticket is approved and mailed to the registered vehicle owner. -Metro Detroit News

Fly past a stopped school bus? Receive a ticket in the mail. It's as simple as that!

I would love to see this system implemented in school districts across Michigan and the rest of the U.S.-- wouldn't you?

These Are The Top 20 Best Public High Schools In Michigan Niche released its list of the best public high schools in Michigan using factors such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, high school ratings, and millions of reviews from students and parents, and data from the U.S. Department of Education. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson