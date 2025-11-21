Detroit Restaurant Named Best Family Run Restaurant In Michigan

There are many families that have dreams of opening and running their own restaurant but it's not an easy industry to compete in. In fact, many families do take their crack at eating the food industry and come up short. On the other hand, there are others that are able to fight through the obstacles and find a way to have success with their restaurant.

Get our free mobile app

In the food industry you have the family run restaurants that compete against the chain restaurants. They each have their pros and cons but when looking at family businesses their only real downside is that they are often one singular location that can't be replicated. At the same time, I would consider this to be their greatest attribute and contributes to the love they spread in their space.

Although most family-owned restaurants are run with love and the food taste great, no two things are created equal which means some things are better than others. One of the hardest things for family-owned restaurants is managing the workload amongst themselves while also providing good service to everyone. This happens to be a major downfall for many family restaurants that go under.

Have You Ever Visited The Jamaican Pot?

The Jamaican Pot in Detroit is a great example of a family-owned restaurant that has managed to find a working formula for their restaurant. In fact, their restaurant has gotten so much love from doing well that they were nationally recognized for their work.

Lovefood.com reports:

Opened by husband-and-wife team Rose Forrest – aka Mama Rose – and Bruce Cunningham in 2014, The Jamaica Pot is loved for its jerk chicken, jerk salmon, and curry goat dishes. There's a good selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes on the menu, too – including a veggie plate loaded with rice, veggie gravy, cabbage, and plantains.

Read More: State’s First Bojangles Restaurant Coming To West Michigan State's First Bojangles

Read More: State’s First Bojangles Restaurant Coming To West Michigan State's First Bojangles

The Jamaican Pot in Detroit was named as the 36th best family-owned restaurant in the entire country and can hold on to the title as the best in Michigan for at least a year. I just may have to stop in for a bite the next time I'm in the Detroit area.