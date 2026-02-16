Michigan Ranks Fifth in Maple Syrup Production

According to Pure Michigan, when it comes to maple syrup production, the Mitten ranks fifth in the nation producing nearly 82,000 gallons of syrup per year. Yes, life is pretty sweet in Michigan!

Here's Your 2026 Maple Syrup Tree Tapping Forecast for Michigan:

The Farmer's Almanac told us to expect an extreme winter this season, and I'd say Mother Nature kept up her end of the bargain. This winter in Michigan has been bitterly cold, slick, and according to MLive,

The total snowfall this season is above normal for all parts of Michigan up to now. Some Michigan cities have 50 percent more snow than average to this date.

So, What's Our Spring Looking Like?

This year, the first day of spring falls on Friday, March 20. However, we Michiganders know spring is but merely a date on the calendar! The weather in Michigan usually follows its own agenda. The Farmer's Almanac forecasts a few flurries to begin March, followed by warm, sunny skies starting around mid-month.

How Does That Affect Tapping Time?

According to the Michigan DNR, March is officially Maple syrup season in Michigan, but it should come as no surprise that maple syrup production in Michigan is weather-dependent. Experts say the best time to tap your tree is at the start of spring or at least during the period when overnight temperatures are below freezing but daytime temperatures are above freezing-- this is referred to as the freeze-thaw cycle.

Temperature ranges of 20-40°F seems to be about perfect for production.

Maple Syrup Michigan Photo by Ed Vázquez on Unsplash loading...

Our favorite local weather watchers, Michigan Storm Chasers, shared their own tapping time predictions in a social media post dated February 12th saying,

The first Maple Taps of the Season are possible over the next 3-9 days

