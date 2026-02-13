Michigan Has The Most Players On USA Olympic Hockey Roster

For as long as I can remember, Detroit has been known as Hockeytown USA. There have been several great hockey players who have laced up their skates for the Detroit Red Wings. A lot of those players were eventually granted spots into the NHL Hall of Fame.

As a northern state, Michigan was bound to have a lot of interest in hockey. Most people know that Canada is infatuated with hockey but there are tons of countries overseas that have invested in the sport as well. Even though there is a ton of competition in the international hockey tournaments, the United States has managed to build themselves into a consistent title or gold medal contender.

Just like any other Olympic or international roster in the United States, only the best players in the country are awarded a spot on the team to represent the country. The idea is that this team will be able take down whatever teams any other country is able to put together. There are a couple of states that produce tons of NHL and USA hockey players and Michigan is near the top. In fact, the Mitten State is home to multiple players who were selected to represent the USA on the ice.

Have You Ever Seen A USA Hockey Game?

Midland Daily News via MSN reports:

Winnipeg Jets star goalie Connor Hellebuyck is from Commerce. New Jersey forward Jack Hughes is from Canton. Larkin is joined by three former teammates at the University of Michigan who also hail from the Mitten State. Jack Hughes’ brother, Quinn Hughes, also made the team. Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski is from Grosse Pointe Woods and Jets forward Kyle Connor is from Shelby Township in Macomb County.

Read More: Shinola’s New Detroit Red Wings Watch Celebrates 100 Years of Hockey

This makes Michigan the state with the greatest number of players on the roster with 6. Some other states that have multiple players are Minnesota who has 5 players, Massachusetts and Missouri who both have 3, and several states that have just 1 player. This truly shows that Michigan is a hockey state and Detroit truly is Hockeytown USA.