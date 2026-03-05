Large Flocks of Sandhill Cranes Spotted Across Indiana

You'll most likely hear these cranes before you see them, which makes the annual migration a truly magical spring spectacle. The great Sandhill Crane migration is now underway!

Whether you’re a seasoned birder or just discovering this magical migration, now is the perfect time to grab your binoculars and head outdoors as Indiana's wetlands, lakes, and open skies are alive with the sights and sounds of these graceful birds.

Did you know: Sandhill Cranes mate for life and stay with their partner year-round?

The first signs of spring have arrived in the Hoosier State! Have you noticed? Drive-in diners, like the Simonton Lake Drive-In in Elkhart, are getting ready to open for the season, clocks will soon “spring forward,” and the skies above Indiana are alive with the buzz and chirps of returning birds.

Not only is this prime time to spot Bald Eagles in Indiana as they make their way to their breeding grounds in Michigan and Canada, but tens of thousands of Sandhill Cranes are headed our way! A recent social media post from Indiana Weather Online states,

The Sandhill crane migration has begun! You may see or hear flocks of Sandhill cranes making their way north towards their breeding ground in NW Indiana, Michigan, & Canada! It is estimated that between 20,000 & 30,000 Sandhill cranes migrate through Indiana every year! They fly in large "V" formations which are often heard before seen!

The birding bug first bit me at 36. Now, I’m in my second season of binoculars, bird call apps, and weekend birdwatching hikes. Every new sighting feels like a small adventure, and I truly get giddy each time I correctly identify a bird I’ve spotted. Look, I’m not much of a knitter or a reader, but birdwatching became the middle-aged hobby I was dealt.

Learn more about the 400+ bird species you may spot in Indiana here.

