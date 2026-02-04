Old Farmer’s Almanac Spring 2026 Forecast For Michigan
Winter weather continues to slam Michigan with an intense cold snap and frequent heavy snow. While early 2026 has been brutal, the Old Farmer's Almanac has released its long-range forecast for Spring that could give winter-weary residents something to look forward to.
Old Farmer's Almanac Spring 2026 Forecast For Michigan
While the first official day of Spring falls on March 20th, The Farmer's Almanac recently released its long-range predictions for the upcoming season. Predictions are based on historical weather data, solar cycles, and meteorology. The almanac boasts an average accuracy of about 80% for its weather reports. With many residents eager for warmer temperatures and longer days, there could be a Spring preview soon in the Great Lakes state.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, here's what to expect for the remainder of February and heading into March:
- Feb 9th-17th Rainy, warm
- Feb 18th-28th Rain and snow showers; mild, then turning chilly
- Mar 1-7 Snowy; chilly, then milder
- Mar 8-13 Lake-effect snow east, flurries west; colder
- Mar 14-18 Sunny, warmer
- Mar 19-28 Showers, turning very warm
- Mar 29-31 Sunny, cooler
In April and May, temperatures will be warmer than normal overall across Michigan and the surrounding Great Lakes states. Rainfall will be below normal in the east and above normal in the west. Only northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula will see slightly cooler temperatures and normal amounts of rainfall.
While no one can predict Michigan weather with 100% accuracy, some old wives' tales also give us clues on what to expect. Check out the list below on nature's predictions for any season.
Old Wives Tales About Weather And Why They're Right
Every Spot Josh and Jase Have Visited During Their Michigan Tour
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill