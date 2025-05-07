24 Michigan Hospitals Receive A Rating For Safety in Spring 2025

A report published this week highlights the 24 safest hospitals in Michigan. How safe is your local hospital?

Every six months, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card for each of the 81 hospitals in Michigan based on patient safety.

For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.

Michigan hospitals came out looking pretty good in the Spring 2025 report from the Leapfrog Group.

Safety Grades for Michigan Hospitals Spring 2025

Number of Hospitals with an A: 24

Number of Hospitals with a B: 24

Number of Hospitals with a C: 29

Number of Hospitals with a D: 1

Number of Hospitals with an F: 3

Leapfrog graded 81 hospitals in Michigan for patient safety in the following categories: Infections, Safety Problems, Problems with Surgery, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. Now, let's take a look at the 24 hospitals that have been deemed the safest in Michigan and why.

