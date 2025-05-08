Spring 2025 Report: Indiana’s 18 Safest Hospitals Revealed
A new report reveals the safest hospitals in Indiana! Find out which facilities made the 'A' grade cut for patient safety.
Every six months, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card based on patient safety for 73 Indiana hospitals.
For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.
Indiana hospitals overall came out looking decent, but not great, in the Spring 2025 report from the Leapfrog Group.
Safety Grades for Indiana Hospitals Spring 2025
- Number of Hospitals with an A: 18
- Number of Hospitals with a B: 20
- Number of Hospitals with a C: 26
- Number of Hospitals with a D: 8
- Number of Hospitals with an F: 0
*1 Hospital (Riverview Health Westfield Hospital) was not graded for this report.
Alert: 8 Indiana Hospitals Receive Poor Grades for Patient Safety
Leapfrog graded 73 Indiana hospitals in the following categories for patient safety: Problems with Surgery, Infections, Safety Problems, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. Below you'll find the 18 safest hospitals in Indiana in alphabetical order, according to Leapfrog's Spring 2025 report.
18 Safest Indiana Hospitals
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Hendricks Regional Health - Danville Hospital
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
La Porte Hospital Company LLC dba Northwest Health - La Porte
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
Monroe Hospital in Bloomington
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Saint Joseph Health Plymouth Medical Center
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Schneck Medical Center in Seymour
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
St Mary Medical Center in Hobart
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
St. Elizabeth Dearborn in Lawrenceburg
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
St. Vincent Carmel Hospital
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
