Spring 2025 Report: Indiana’s 18 Safest Hospitals Revealed

Spring 2025 Report: Indiana&#8217;s 18 Safest Hospitals Revealed

A new report reveals the safest hospitals in Indiana! Find out which facilities made the 'A' grade cut for patient safety.

Every six months, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card based on patient safety for 73 Indiana hospitals.

For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.
Indiana hospitals overall came out looking decent, but not great, in the Spring 2025 report from the Leapfrog Group.

Safety Grades for Indiana Hospitals Spring 2025

  • Number of Hospitals with an A: 18
  • Number of Hospitals with a B: 20
  • Number of Hospitals with a C: 26
  • Number of Hospitals with a D: 8
  • Number of Hospitals with an F: 0
*1 Hospital (Riverview Health Westfield Hospital) was not graded for this report.

Leapfrog graded 73 Indiana hospitals in the following categories for patient safety: Problems with Surgery, Infections, Safety Problems, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. Below you'll find the 18 safest hospitals in Indiana in alphabetical order, according to Leapfrog's Spring 2025 report.

18 Safest Indiana Hospitals

Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Bluffton Regional Medical Center

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Franciscan Health Crawfordsville

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Hendricks Regional Health - Danville Hospital

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
La Porte Hospital Company LLC dba Northwest Health - La Porte

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Monroe Hospital in Bloomington

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Parkview Huntington Hospital

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Saint Joseph Health Plymouth Medical Center

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Schneck Medical Center in Seymour

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
St Mary Medical Center in Hobart

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
St. Elizabeth Dearborn in Lawrenceburg

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
St. Vincent Carmel Hospital

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

