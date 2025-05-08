Spring 2025 Report: Indiana’s 18 Safest Hospitals Revealed

A new report reveals the safest hospitals in Indiana! Find out which facilities made the 'A' grade cut for patient safety.

Every six months, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card based on patient safety for 73 Indiana hospitals.

For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.

Indiana hospitals overall came out looking decent, but not great, in the Spring 2025 report from the Leapfrog Group.

Safety Grades for Indiana Hospitals Spring 2025

Number of Hospitals with an A: 18

Number of Hospitals with a B: 20

Number of Hospitals with a C: 26

Number of Hospitals with a D: 8

Number of Hospitals with an F: 0

*1 Hospital (Riverview Health Westfield Hospital) was not graded for this report.

Alert: 8 Indiana Hospitals Receive Poor Grades for Patient Safety

Leapfrog graded 73 Indiana hospitals in the following categories for patient safety: Problems with Surgery, Infections, Safety Problems, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. Below you'll find the 18 safest hospitals in Indiana in alphabetical order, according to Leapfrog's Spring 2025 report.

18 Safest Indiana Hospitals

Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Canva loading...

Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Bluffton Regional Medical Center Canva loading...

Bluffton Regional Medical Center

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Dupont Hospital Canva loading...

Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Franciscan Health Crawfordsville Canva loading...

Franciscan Health Crawfordsville

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Hancock Regional Hospital Canva loading...

Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Hendricks Regional Health - Danville Hospital Canva loading...

Hendricks Regional Health - Danville Hospital

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

La Porte Hospital Company LLC dba Northwest Health - La Porte Canva loading...

La Porte Hospital Company LLC dba Northwest Health - La Porte

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Lutheran Downtown Hospital Canva loading...

Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Monroe Hospital Canva loading...

Monroe Hospital in Bloomington

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Huntington Hospital Canva loading...

Parkview Huntington Hospital

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Noble Hospital Canva loading...

Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Regional Medical Center Canva loading...

Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Whitley Hospital Canva loading...

Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Saint Joseph Health Plymouth Medical Center Canva loading...

Saint Joseph Health Plymouth Medical Center

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Schneck Medical Center Canva loading...

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

St Mary Medical Center Canva loading...

St Mary Medical Center in Hobart

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

St. Elizabeth Dearborn Canva loading...

St. Elizabeth Dearborn in Lawrenceburg

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

St. Vincent Carmel Hospital Canva loading...

St. Vincent Carmel Hospital

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

24 Michigan Hospitals Receive A Rating For Safety in Spring 2025

