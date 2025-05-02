Alert: 8 Indiana Hospitals Receive Poor Grades for Patient Safety

Is your hospital safe? Find out what Indiana hospitals were just hit with poor patient safety grades and why.

Twice a year, the Leapfrog Group publishes patient safety reports on all 73 Indiana hospitals. In their latest report, which was published on May 1st, 2025, 8 Indiana hospitals received a D grade while one hospital was not graded.

8 Hospitals Ranked Most Unsafe in Indiana for Spring 2025

Community Hospital North Google Street View and Canva loading...

Community Hospital North Spring 2025 Grade: D

Location: 7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN

7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN Previous Grades: This hospital also received a D in Fall 2024 and mostly Cs before that.

This hospital also received a D in Fall 2024 and mostly Cs before that. Areas of Concern: Sepsis infection after surgery.

Tap here to see the full report on Community Hospital North.

Eskenazi Health Google Street View loading...

Eskenazi Health Spring 2025 Grade: D

Location: 720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN

720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN Previous Grades: This hospital received mostly C ratings in the past.

This hospital received mostly C ratings in the past. Areas of Concern: MRSA infection, Infection in the blood, and Sepsis infection after surgery.

Tap here to see the full report on Eskenazi Health.

IU Health Bloomington Hospital Google Street View loading...

IU Health Bloomington Hospital Spring 2025 Grade: D

Location: 2651 East Discovery Parkway, Bloomington, IN

2651 East Discovery Parkway, Bloomington, IN Previous Grades: Previous grades for this hospital have ranged from As to Cs.

Previous grades for this hospital have ranged from As to Cs. Areas of Concern: Infection in the blood and Surgical site infection after colon surgery.

Tap here to see the full report on IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

IU Health Methodist Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

IU Health Methodist Hospital Spring 2025 Grade: D

Location: 1701 N Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN

1701 N Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN Previous Grades: This hospital also received a D in Fall 2024 and mostly Cs before that.

This hospital also received a D in Fall 2024 and mostly Cs before that. Areas of Concern: Dangerous object left in patient's body, Kidney injury after surgery, and Patient falls and injuries.

Tap here to see the full report on IU Health Methodist Hospital.

IU Health University Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

IU Health University Hospital Spring 2025 Grade: D

Location: 550 N University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN

550 N University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN Previous Grades: This hospital also received a D in Fall 2024 and mostly Cs before that.

This hospital also received a D in Fall 2024 and mostly Cs before that. Areas of Concern: Doctors order medications through a computer, Safe medication administration, and Communication with nurses.

Tap here to see the full report on IU Health University Hospital.

Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus Google Street View and Canva loading...

Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus Spring 2025 Grade: D

Location: 600 Grant St, Gary, IN

600 Grant St, Gary, IN Previous Grades: Previous grades for this hospital have ranged from Cs to Ds.

Previous grades for this hospital have ranged from Cs to Ds. Areas of Concern: C. diff infection, Falls causing broken hips, and collapsed lung.

Tap here to see the full report on Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.

Methodist Hospitals - Southlake Campus Google Street View and Canva loading...

Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus Spring 2025 Grade: D

Location: 8701 Broadway, Merrillville, IN

8701 Broadway, Merrillville, IN Previous Grades: This hospital received mostly Ds with a couple of C grades in the past.

This hospital received mostly Ds with a couple of C grades in the past. Areas of Concern: Communication with Doctors, Infection in the blood, and Sepsis infection after surgery.

Tap here to see the full report on Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus.

Union Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Union Hospital Spring 2025 Grade: D

Location: 1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN Previous Grades: This hospital also received a D in Fall 2024 and mostly Cs before that.

This hospital also received a D in Fall 2024 and mostly Cs before that. Areas of Concern: Dangerous object left in patient's body, Kidney injury after surgery, and Patient falls and injuries.

Tap here to see the full report on Union Hospital.

It's worth noting that Riverview Health Westfield Hospital in Westfield, Indiana, was not graded this time around. In both Fall and Spring of 2024, they received a B grade.

Tap here to see the patient safety grades of all 73 Indiana hospitals.

