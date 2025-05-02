Warning: 3 Michigan Hospitals Fail With Patient Safety

Did you know that some Michigan hospitals just got an 'F' for patient safety? Discover which facilities are raising red flags for local patients.

Every 6 months, the Leapfrog Group releases reports on patient safety in Michigan hospitals. Their latest report for the Spring of 2025 was published on May 1st. Three hospitals earned a failing grade, and one hospital received a D. Let's take a look at which hospitals underperformed with patient safety and why.

3 Hospitals Ranked Most Unsafe in Michigan for Spring 2025

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital Spring 2025 Grade: F

Location: 6071 W Outer Dr, Detroit, MI

6071 W Outer Dr, Detroit, MI Previous Grades: This hospital also received an F in Fall 2024 and Ds dating back to Fall 2022.

This hospital also received an F in Fall 2024 and Ds dating back to Fall 2022. Areas of Concern: MRSA infection, Infection in the blood, and Sepsis infection after surgery.



DMC Harper University Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

DMC Harper University Hospital Spring 2025 Grade: F

Location: 3990 John R St, Detroit, MI

3990 John R St, Detroit, MI Previous Grades: Previous to receiving a D in Fall 2024, this hospital earned mostly C ratings in the past.

Previous to receiving a D in Fall 2024, this hospital earned mostly C ratings in the past. Areas of Concern: Infection in the blood, and Sepsis infection after surgery.



DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital Spring 2025 Grade: F

Location: 4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI

4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI Previous Grades: Previous to receiving an F in Fall 2024, this hospital received mostly Ds and a couple of Cs.

Previous to receiving an F in Fall 2024, this hospital received mostly Ds and a couple of Cs. Areas of Concern: Infection in the blood and Surgical site infection after colon surgery.



1 Hospital Received a D Patient Safety Grade in Michigan for Spring 2025

ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital Spring 2025 Grade: D

Location: 718 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI

718 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI Previous Grades: Previous to receiving a D in Fall 2024, this hospital received mostly C Grades.

Previous to receiving a D in Fall 2024, this hospital received mostly C Grades. Areas of Concern: C. Diff Infection, Infection in the blood, and Infection in the urinary tract.



You can see the patient safety grades for all 81 hospitals in Michigan by tapping here.

