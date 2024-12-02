A recent report naming the 22 safest hospitals in Michigan has been released along with 4 of the most unsafe.

Twice a year an online publication called Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade releases reports on patient safety in Michigan. What exactly does Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade mean by patient safety? Here's how the organization defines patient safety on their website,

When we talk about patient safety, we’re really talking about how hospitals and other healthcare organizations protect their patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

The Spring 2024 report looked amazing with 25 Michigan hospitals receiving an 'A' grade while 5 received a 'D' grade for patient safety. The Fall 2024 report reflected a minor drop off in patient safety with 22 Michigan hospitals receiving an 'A' grade, 2 receiving a 'D', and 2 receiving an 'F'.

Leapfrog grades all 82 Michigan hospitals for patient safety in the following categories: Infections, Safety Problems, Problems with Surgery, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. We'll cover the 4 worst hospitals at the bottom of this page. Below are the 22 Michigan hospitals that received an 'A' grade for patient safety.

22 Michigan Hospitals Received an A Safety Rating Fall 2024 You'll find Michigan's 22 safest hospitals listed below in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall and Google Street view

READ MORE: Was The Decatur on the Famous M.A.S.H. Signpost Decatur Michigan?

READ MORE: Was The Decatur on the Famous M.A.S.H. Signpost Decatur Michigan?

It wasn't all good news for Michigan hospitals. Two hospitals in the mitten state received the dreaded 'F' grade while 2 other hospitals each received a 'D' grade. More info below.

4 Michigan Hospitals Ranked Most Unsafe - Fall 2024 Gallery Credit: Google Street View and Canva

Get our free mobile app

You can stay updated on hospital safety grades for Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana by tapping here.