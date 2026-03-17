We really do get every kind of weather here in Michigan-- even from space!

Are the skies above Michigan primed for another stellar light show thanks to a massive solar storm? According to our friends at Michigan Storm Chasers the answer is:

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YES!

The majestic Northern Lights are nearly impossible to describe. They’re best experienced in person. Thankfully, here in Michigan, it’s not uncommon to be treated to the dazzling, dancing light show of the aurora borealis.

Northern Lights Alamo Township Michigan Northern Lights - Alamo Township, Michigan - Lauren G/TSM loading...

While the solar forecast looks promising, how do things look for us down below on Earth? Here's everything you need to know:

According to our favorite local weather watchers conditions are currently favoring Michigan to see the Northern Lights later this week,

Statewide aurora chances are back on the rise as an earth directed solar storm is inbound. Expected arrival is sometime late Wednesday into Thursday morning. A G2 level solar storm watch is in effect. We really do have all the weather phenomena here in Michigan… -- Michigan Storm Chasers via Facebook Unfortunately, the forecast for West Michigan isn’t looking very promising. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids says Wednesday night into Thursday morning will bring mostly cloudy skies, with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Judging by the comments left on Michigan Storm Chasers' post, most of Michigan is assuming the worst for Wednesday night:

"Betting a 6-pack case of Faygo and Better Made potato chips that most of Michigan is under cloud when the sky is lit up." - Eric C.

"Annnnd PERMACLOUD" - Janel M.

"Hoping it could possibly hit more towards Thursday evening" - Brayden M.

Here's hoping Mother Nature works her magic and surprises us with clear skies for Wednesday night's show. Learn more here.

4 Super Fun Facts About Northern Lights. The Northern Lights put on quite the show when they do appear.

Here are four fun facts you may not know about the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights).

cc: Farmers Almanac Gallery Credit: Megan Shaul