25 Michigan Hospitals Received an A Safety Rating in 2024
How safe are you in Michigan hospitals? A recent report shows the 25 safest hospitals in Michigan.
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade ranks 83 hospitals in the state of Michigan twice a year. In the Spring of 2024, 5 hospitals were given the dreaded D grade. However, Michigan had a whopping 25 hospitals receive an A rating. That's more than Ohio and Indiana. You'll find Michigan's 25 safest hospitals listed below in alphabetical order.
Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo
This hospital was ranked the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi Campus
This hospital was ranked the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
Ascension St Joseph Hospital in Tawas City
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
Chelsea Hospital in Chelsea
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital in Grosse Pointe
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital in Big Rapids
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Corewell Health Greenville Hospital in Greenville
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Corewell Health Greenville has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 7 reports.
Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals - St. Joseph Hospital
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Corewell Health Lakeland - St. Joseph Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 5 reports.
Corewell Health Ludington Hospital
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Problems with Surgery
Corewell Health Ludington Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 6 reports.
Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Problems with Surgery
Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 7 reports.
Garden City Hospital
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Problems with Surgery
Garden City Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 5 reports.
Henry Ford Health West Bloomfield Hospital
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Problems with Surgery
Garden City Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for the last 6 reports.
Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Problems with Surgery
This is Henry Ford Hospital's first A safety rating in recent history. They have steadily improved from a C rating in 2021 and 2022 to a B in 2023 and now an A in the Spring of 2024.
Holland Hospital
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Problems with Surgery
This is Holland Hospital's 3rd A safety rating in a row. This hospital previously had a B in the Fall of 2022 and a C in the Spring of that same year.
Lake Huron Medical Center in Port Huron
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Problems with Surgery
Lake Huron Medical Center has received at least 7 A ratings in a row.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital in Cadillac
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
Cadillac Hospital has received 4 A safety ratings in a row.
Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
This is Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital's first A safety rating since 2022.
Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following category:
- Problems with Surgery
Manistee Hospital's first A safety rating in recent history.
MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Problems with Surgery
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
This is MyMichigan Medical Center Alma's first A safety rating since the Spring of 2022.
MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Problems with Surgery
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena suffered through C safety grades dating back to the Fall of 2021 until they achieved an A in both the Fall of 2023 and the Spring of 2024.
MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Problems with Surgery
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
This is MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch's first A grade since Spring 2022.
ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Problems with Surgery
- Practices to Prevent Errors
ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian has received an A for the last 6 grades.
ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital in Coldwater
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Problems with Surgery
- Practices to Prevent Errors
ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital has received an A for the last 5 grades.
Trinity Health Livingston Hospital in Howell
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Practices to Prevent Errors
Trinity Health Livingston Hospital has gotten an A grade for the last 3 reports but had a B grade as recently as 2022.
Trinity Health Grand Rapids
This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Practices to Prevent Errors
Trinity Health Grand Rapids has gotten an A grade for the last 3 reports but had a B grade as recently as 2022.
