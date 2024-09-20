How safe are you in Michigan hospitals? A recent report shows the 25 safest hospitals in Michigan.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade ranks 83 hospitals in the state of Michigan twice a year. In the Spring of 2024, 5 hospitals were given the dreaded D grade. However, Michigan had a whopping 25 hospitals receive an A rating. That's more than Ohio and Indiana. You'll find Michigan's 25 safest hospitals listed below in alphabetical order.

25 Michigan Hospitals Received an A Safety Rating in 2024

Ascension Borgess Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo

This hospital was ranked the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

This hospital was ranked the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Google Street View and Canva Google Street View and Canva loading...

Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi Campus

This hospital was ranked the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Ascension St Joseph Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Ascension St Joseph Hospital in Tawas City

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Chelsea Hospital in Chelsea Google Street View and Canva loading...

Chelsea Hospital in Chelsea

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital in Grosse Pointe Google Street View and Canva loading...

Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital in Grosse Pointe

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital in Big Rapids Google Street View and Canva loading...

Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital in Big Rapids

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Corewell Health Greenville Hospital in Greenville Google Street View and Canva loading...

Corewell Health Greenville Hospital in Greenville

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Corewell Health Greenville has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 7 reports.

Corewell Health Greenville has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 7 reports.

Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals - St. Joseph Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals - St. Joseph Hospital

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Corewell Health Lakeland - St. Joseph Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 5 reports.

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Corewell Health Ludington Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Corewell Health Ludington Hospital

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Problems with Surgery

Corewell Health Ludington Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 6 reports.

Corewell Health Ludington Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 6 reports.

Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Problems with Surgery

Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 7 reports.

Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 7 reports.

Garden City Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Garden City Hospital

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Problems with Surgery

Garden City Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 5 reports.

Garden City Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for at least the last 5 reports.

Henry Ford Health West Bloomfield Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Henry Ford Health West Bloomfield Hospital

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Problems with Surgery

Garden City Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for the last 6 reports.

Garden City Hospital has enjoyed an A rating for the last 6 reports.

Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit Google Street View and Canva loading...

Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Problems with Surgery

This is Henry Ford Hospital's first A safety rating in recent history. They have steadily improved from a C rating in 2021 and 2022 to a B in 2023 and now an A in the Spring of 2024.

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Holland Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Holland Hospital

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Problems with Surgery

This is Holland Hospital's 3rd A safety rating in a row. This hospital previously had a B in the Fall of 2022 and a C in the Spring of that same year.

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Lake Huron Medical Center in Port Huron Google Street View and Canva loading...

Lake Huron Medical Center in Port Huron

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Problems with Surgery

Lake Huron Medical Center has received at least 7 A ratings in a row.

Lake Huron Medical Center has received at least 7 A ratings in a row.

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital in Cadillac Google Street View and Canva loading...

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital in Cadillac

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Cadillac Hospital has received 4 A safety ratings in a row.

Cadillac Hospital has received 4 A safety ratings in a row.

Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

This is Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital's first A safety rating since 2022.

This is Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital's first A safety rating since 2022.

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following category:

Problems with Surgery

Manistee Hospital's first A safety rating in recent history.

Manistee Hospital's first A safety rating in recent history.

MyMichigan Medical Center Alma Google Street View and Canva loading...

MyMichigan Medical Center Alma

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Problems with Surgery

Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

This is MyMichigan Medical Center Alma's first A safety rating since the Spring of 2022.

This is MyMichigan Medical Center Alma's first A safety rating since the Spring of 2022.

MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena Google Street View and Canva loading...

MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Problems with Surgery

Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena suffered through C safety grades dating back to the Fall of 2021 until they achieved an A in both the Fall of 2023 and the Spring of 2024.

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch Google Street View and Canva loading...

MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Problems with Surgery

Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

This is MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch's first A grade since Spring 2022.

This is MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch's first A grade since Spring 2022.

ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital in Coldwater Google Street View and Canva loading...

ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Problems with Surgery

Practices to Prevent Errors

ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian has received an A for the last 6 grades.

ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian has received an A for the last 6 grades.

ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital in Coldwater Google Street View and Canva loading...

ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital in Coldwater

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Problems with Surgery

Practices to Prevent Errors

ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital has received an A for the last 5 grades.

ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital has received an A for the last 5 grades.

Trinity Health Livingston Hospital in Howell Google Street View and Canva loading...

Trinity Health Livingston Hospital in Howell

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Practices to Prevent Errors

Trinity Health Livingston Hospital has gotten an A grade for the last 3 reports but had a B grade as recently as 2022.

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Trinity Health Grand Rapids Google Street View and Canva loading...

Trinity Health Grand Rapids

This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Practices to Prevent Errors

Trinity Health Grand Rapids has gotten an A grade for the last 3 reports but had a B grade as recently as 2022.

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

