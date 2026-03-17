Southwest Michigan's craft beer culture shines with events like Oberon Day in Kalamazoo, yet it’s shaped by a tumultuous prohibition history that began in 1919 and ended in 1933.

Southwest Michigan is known for its craft beer. In fact, we're about to celebrate Oberon Day in Kalamazoo on March 23rd. However, Michigan's history with alcohol was not a positive one. Drinking and/or selling alcoholic beverages in the state of Michigan was illegal for 14 years.

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Then, nearly 100 years ago, Michigan said no to prohibition and said yes to beer, according to the Detroit Historical Society.

This moment was a long time coming, Michigan was not only the first state to ratify the 21st Amendment, but also the first state to implement prohibition statewide.

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Even though the 21st Amendment was ratified by Michigan on April 10th, 1933, prohibition wasn't repealed on a National level until late December of that same year. The first legal beer after 14 years of Michigan being dry as a bone was served on May 10th, 1933.

Read More: Michigan State And U Of M Ranked Among Top Party Schools

Read More: Michigan State And U Of M Ranked Among Top Party Schools

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Al Capone was allegedly pulling in $100 million a year thanks to bootlegging alcoholic beverages alone, according to History.com. This helps explain why we hear about the numerous Capone "hideouts" in Southwest Michigan. Imagine how valuable $100 million was back in the early 1930s.

If you'll allow me to connect a couple more dots. Prohibition began in 1919 and ended in 1933. The Great Depression took place between 1929 and 1933. If Al Capone was pulling in $100 million a year all by himself in the early 1900s in alcohol sales, while local businesses made zero dollars in that industry, not to mention no State or Federal taxes, maybe prohibition was a big piece of the depression puzzle.

Michigan has been a trend-setting state for generations. The number of world-changing things that started first in Michigan is mind-blowing. For example, did you know about the fun Michigan facts below?

15 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Michigan 15 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Michigan