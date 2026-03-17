Michigan Costco members enjoy the perks of low prices on everyday goods and food, as well as getting their hands on items you'll only find at the discount warehouse. And one of Costco's most popular meal kits could cause serious illness.

Costco Meal Kits Recalled From Michigan Stores Over Salmonella

Costco is recalling one of its ready-made meal kits after a supplier flagged a potential Salmonella contamination in one of the product’s ingredients. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and anyone with a compromised immune system, the FDA said in the recall notice. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Here’s what you need to know about the recall:

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The recalled product is Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes and Glaze. It is sold refrigerated in the deli section near the rotisserie chickens and other pre-made, heat-and-eat meals. It is Costco item #30783. The recalled meatloaf has sell-by dates between 03/02/2026 and 03/13/2026. They were sold at Costco locations in 26 states, including Michigan.

No illnesses or injuries had been reported in connection with the recall. Still, the retailer moved quickly to pull the product from shelves and alert members directly.

If you have the recalled Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes and Glaze, you’re advised not to eat any part of the meal kit.

Instead, you can return it to any Costco for a full refund. If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Costco customer service via the website: https://customerservice.costco.com.

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