With their operations disrupted, Stryker is working hard to keep clients informed. We’ll share how they’re managing this unfolding situation.

Earlier this week, the Portage, Michigan-based medical technologies company, Stryker, fell victim to a cyber attack by an Iranian hacking group. The worldwide corporation has been working around the clock to get systems back while investigating the incident. Here's the latest.

Just after 9 PM Eastern time on Thursday night, Stryker released the following statement regarding this week's cyber attack.

On March 11, 2026, we experienced a cybersecurity attack that resulted in a global disruption to Stryker’s Microsoft environment. Upon detecting this incident, we quickly activated our incident response plan and launched an investigation with the support of external advisors and cybersecurity experts. Importantly, the incident is contained to Stryker’s own internal Microsoft environment. There is no malware or ransomware detected. Our connected products are not impacted and are safe to use.

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In the statement, Stryker goes on to say that the hicking incident caused "disruptions to order processing, manufacturing, and shipping."

To Stryker's credit, they are keeping their clients and the general public informed every step of the way with a timeline of the aftermath of the hacking incident on their website. You can see that timeline by tapping here.

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There is no word on when Stryker will have all of their systems back to normal. In the meantime, they are working with law enforcement and government officials on the investigation. Tap here to see the original story of the cyber attack on this worldwide corporation based in Southwest Michigan.

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