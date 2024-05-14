The number of Michigan hospitals with a D safety rating just increased. We will tell you which hospitals received the not-so-good rating and why.

Each Spring and Fall the safety grades of each Michigan hospital is published. The latest results from Leapfrog's Hospital Safety Grades show a few hospitals making big improvements and other having issues when it comes to patient safety. For example, McLaren Flint was the only Michigan hospital to receive an F grade in 2023. That hospital got to work and improved to a C rating in the Spring of 2024. Meanwhile, 2 Michigan hospitals are experiencing concerning downward trends in safety. Let's get into it.

5 Michigan Hospitals Hit With D Safety Rating

McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens - D Safety Rating

This hospital had a respectable B safety rating in the Spring of 2022, then dropped to a C in the Spring of 2023. In the Spring of 2024, they have a D rating due to problems in surgery and practices to prevent errors. The score for Doctors, nurses, and hospital staff is off the charts bad. Get more specific info on this hospital's grade by clicking here.

McLaren Bay Region in Bay City - D Safety Rating

This hospital also had a respectable B safety rating in the Spring of 2022, then dropped to a C in the Spring of 2023. In the Spring of 2024, they have a D rating due to infections and problems in surgery. The hospital staff including communications with Doctors and nurses and bedside manner received poor scores. Get more specific info on this hospital's grade by clicking here.

DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital - D Safety Rating

DMC Detroit Receiving holds on to their D grade due to infections, practices to prevent errors, and lack of response and communications with hospital staff. Get more specific info on this hospital's grade by clicking here.

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit - D Safety Rating

This is the 4th report in a row giving DMC Sinai a D grade. Infections, problems with surgery, and safety problems have a lot to do with the low grade. Get more specific info on this hospital's grade by clicking here.

McLaren Oakland in Pontiac - D Safety Rating

This is McLaren Oakland's third consecutive D grade. Practices to prevent errors, hospital staff, and problems with surgery are a big part of this low grade. Get more specific info on this hospital's grade by clicking here.

