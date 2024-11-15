Safety Ratings &#038; Concerns at 4 Michigan Hospitals &#8211; Fall 2024

Safety Ratings & Concerns at 4 Michigan Hospitals – Fall 2024

Canva

How safe are Michigan hospitals? Let's take a deep dive into the 4 hospitals that just received the lowest safety ratings in Michigan.

A publication called Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade releases reports focused on patient safety in 82 Michigan hospitals twice a year.  They do a thorough breakdown of everything from infections to problems with surgery and medical staff communication.  You can see their complex methodology by tapping here.

The previous Hosptial Safety Report for Michigan that came out last Spring ranked 25 hospitals with an 'A' grade, 5 with a 'D', and zero 'F' grades.  The Fall 2024 grades were released today giving Michigan 22 hospitals an 'A' grade, 2 hospitals a 'D', and 2 hospitals 'F' grades.  Overall, the nation has seen an increase in patient safety, however, Michigan now ranks #29 in America.  Let's take a look at the 4 hospitals that landed at the bottom of the safety barrel.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

4 Michigan Hospitals Ranked Most Unsafe - Fall 2024

Google Street View and Canva
loading...

DMC Harper University Hospital in Detroit received a C for the last 4 reports in a row. However, due to "Harmful Events," "Dangerous blood clots," and very low scores on "Practices to prevent Errors" this hospital was downgraded to a "D."

Tap here to see the full report on DMC Harper University Hospital.

Google Street View and Canva
loading...

ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital in Monroe received 7 "C" grades in a row before dropping to a "D" in the Fall of 2024. They had very low scores with Practices to prevent errors and infections.

Tap here to see the full report on ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Google Street View and Canva
loading...

DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital received a 'D' for the last 3 reports but has now been downgraded to an 'F.'  They received poor scores for their staff, practices to prevent errors, infections, and many other areas.

Tap here to see the full report on DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Google Street View and Canva
loading...

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit received a 'D' in the previous 4 reports before dropping to an 'F' grade in the Fall of 2024.  In practices to prevent errors, Doctors, nurses, and hospital staff received very low scores.

Tap here to see the full report on DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

25 Michigan Hospitals Received an A Safety Rating in 2024

You'll find Michigan's 25 safest hospitals listed below in alphabetical order.

Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall and Google Street view

Filed Under: Hospital, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR