It’s a wintry mix to kick off the week in Southwest Michigan. Heavy winds and snow are expected in the final week of Winter.

Winter isn't done. Much of Michigan is under Wind Advisories and Winter Weather Advisories on Monday morning as we inch closer to the first day of Spring this Saturday.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, March 16th, 2026, through Sunday, March 22nd, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Windy with up to 2 inches of snow. Temps falling to around 28.

Windy with up to 2 inches of snow. Temps falling to around 28. Monday Night: Cloudy skies and windy with snow showers. Low 16.

Cloudy skies and windy with snow showers. Low 16. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High 25.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High 25. Tuesday Night: Cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 17.

Cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 17. Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. High 38.

Chance of snow showers. High 38. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 31.

Mostly cloudy. Low 31. Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 51.

Partly sunny skies. High 51. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 53.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 53. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 56.

Partly sunny skies. High 56. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 52.

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Blowing snow. Temps falling to around 27.

Blowing snow. Temps falling to around 27. Monday Night: Cloudy skies and windy with up to 2 inches of snow. Low 16.

Cloudy skies and windy with up to 2 inches of snow. Low 16. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. An additional inch of snow is expected. High 24.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers. An additional inch of snow is expected. High 24. Tuesday Night: Cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 17.

Cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 17. Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. High 39.

Chance of snow showers. High 39. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 31.

Mostly cloudy. Low 31. Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 51.

Partly sunny skies. High 51. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 54.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 54. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 57.

Partly sunny skies. High 57. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 52.

Read More: Join The Fun At This Year’s Kalamazoo Roof Sit Event

Read More: Join The Fun At This Year’s Kalamazoo Roof Sit Event

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Blowing snow. Up to two inches of daytime snowfall. Temps falling to around 27.

Blowing snow. Up to two inches of daytime snowfall. Temps falling to around 27. Monday Night: Cloudy skies and windy with up to 2 inches of snow. Low 19.

Cloudy skies and windy with up to 2 inches of snow. Low 19. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. An additional inch of snow is expected. High 21.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers. An additional inch of snow is expected. High 21. Tuesday Night: Cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 20.

Cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 20. Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. High 39.

Chance of snow showers. High 39. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 34.

Mostly cloudy. Low 34. Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 47.

Partly sunny skies. High 47. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 50.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 50. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 50.

Partly sunny skies. High 50. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 35.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 35. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 48.

The 10 Worst Airports For Weather Delays in America The saviors of vacations at InsureMyTrip had their crack researchers analyze the latest Department of Transportation (DOT) date to determine which airports in the United States Mother Nature is most inclined to mess with. Here are InsureMyTrip 's Top 10 Airports with the Highest Percentage of Weather Delays. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow