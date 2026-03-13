Illinois Tourists Fined After Damage at Michigan Landmark

Four out-of-state tourists have been fined and banned from one of Michigan’s most visited and beloved attractions. According to WLUC, the group of tourists were charged with “defacing and collecting park resources.”

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Known as one of Michigan’s most iconic natural landmarks, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore spans more than 40 miles along Lake Superior and features towering sandstone cliffs, forests, wetlands, and unique dune systems. The protected area is home to hundreds of plant and animal species and attracts visitors from across the country each year.

Many of those visitors happen to come from nearby Illinois.

According to WLUC, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan announced the punishment for four Illinois tourists after park rangers discovered them defacing the cliffs and taking rocks in July 2025:

while on a routine marine patrol, U.S. Park Rangers contacted multiple vessels along the cliffs of the lakeshore. The occupants of the vessels had been carving large letters into the cliff faces and had collected over 100 pounds of rocks with the intent to take them home. -- WLUC

While Pictured Rocks is not technically a national park, it is managed by the National Park Service, and removing rocks or other natural resources from federal parklands is prohibited.

As such, the four tourists were each ordered to pay a $500 fine, with one member fined an additional $250 for taking rocks. All received a one-year ban from Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Do you think the punishment fits the crime?

Under Michigan guidance, for state-owned and public trust lands, individuals may collect up to 25 pounds of rocks, minerals, or invertebrate fossils per year in total, not per location or per type.

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