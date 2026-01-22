Michigan Has Its Own Groundhog Day Star Named Woody
Given the current winter we're experiencing in Michigan, we're really hoping our girl Woody gives us the good news we need to hear this February.
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, did you know Michigan has its own weather prognosticating rodent?
Each Groundhog Day (February 2) while the rest of the country turns to Pennsylvania's famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, we Michiganders look to a different rodent for their weather forecast-- Woody the Woodchuck.
Now, you may be wondering, 'What's the difference between a woodchuck and a groundhog?' In short? There isn't one. As the Michigan DNR explains,
Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, are large squirrels that are strict herbivores. They eat grasses, plants, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and other plant matter. Groundhogs hibernate in their dens during the winter months.
In fact, the Michigan DNR considers these cute, chubby little rodents "nuisance wildlife" which are permitted to be hunted year round. Yikes!
How Does She Do It?
According to Woody's bio, unlike Phil, each year Woody's weather prediction is determined not by whether she sees her shadow or not, but by the amount of time she spends outdoors:
Woody’s forecast is determined by the time she spends outside on a ceremonial tree stump: 30 seconds or longer means an early spring, any less means a chilly six more weeks of winter.
Here Are Woody's Most Recent Predictions:
- 2025 - early spring
- 2024 - more winter
- 2023 - early spring
- 2022 - more winter
- 2021 - more winter
- 2020 - early spring
"Woody the Woodchuck has made 27 predictions since 1999...15 predictions (56%) of six more weeks of winter...12 predictions (44%) of early spring."
