Michigan Has Its Own Groundhog Day Star Named Woody

Michigan Has Its Own Groundhog Day Star Named Woody

Woody Woodchuck Michigan - WILX Studio 10 via YouTube

Given the current winter we're experiencing in Michigan, we're really hoping our girl Woody gives us the good news we need to hear this February.

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, did you know Michigan has its own weather prognosticating rodent?

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Each Groundhog Day (February 2) while the rest of the country turns to Pennsylvania's famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, we Michiganders look to a different rodent for their weather forecast-- Woody the Woodchuck.

Now, you may be wondering, 'What's the difference between a woodchuck and a groundhog?' In short? There isn't one. As the Michigan DNR explains,

Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, are large squirrels that are strict herbivores. They eat grasses, plants, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and other plant matter. Groundhogs hibernate in their dens during the winter months.

In fact, the Michigan DNR considers these cute, chubby little rodents "nuisance wildlife" which are permitted to be hunted year round. Yikes!

 

How Does She Do It?

According to Woody's bio, unlike Phil, each year Woody's weather prediction is determined not by whether she sees her shadow or not, but by the amount of time she spends outdoors:

Woody’s forecast is determined by the time she spends outside on a ceremonial tree stump: 30 seconds or longer means an early spring, any less means a chilly six more weeks of winter.

Here Are Woody's Most Recent Predictions:

  • 2025 - early spring
  • 2024 - more winter
  • 2023 - early spring
  • 2022 - more winter
  • 2021 - more winter
  • 2020 - early spring

"Woody the Woodchuck has made 27 predictions since 1999...15 predictions (56%) of six more weeks of winter...12 predictions (44%) of early spring."

These 5 Animals Are Hunted Year-Round in Michigan

Not deer season? No problem; here are 5 species you can hunt year-round in Michigan, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Update: More Animals Added to Michigan's Year-Round Hunting List

The Michigan DNR has added the following animals to the state's year-round hunting list. Land owners may kill these animals on their property with no special permits required.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

3 Michigan Cities That Combat Ice and Snow with Heated Sidewalks

Not only are Michigan winters wet and cold, but they're downright dangerous! From power outages and slipping hazards, to carbon monoxide poisoning-- what isn't trying to kill us this time of the year? These 3 Michigan cities keep sidewalks clear thanks to an underground snowmelt system.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

 

Filed Under: groundhog day, Michigan, Spring, winter
Categories: Animals, Articles, Weather

More From WKFR