Given the current winter we're experiencing in Michigan, we're really hoping our girl Woody gives us the good news we need to hear this February.

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, did you know Michigan has its own weather prognosticating rodent?

Get our free mobile app

Each Groundhog Day (February 2) while the rest of the country turns to Pennsylvania's famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, we Michiganders look to a different rodent for their weather forecast-- Woody the Woodchuck.

Now, you may be wondering, 'What's the difference between a woodchuck and a groundhog?' In short? There isn't one. As the Michigan DNR explains,

Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, are large squirrels that are strict herbivores. They eat grasses, plants, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and other plant matter. Groundhogs hibernate in their dens during the winter months.

In fact, the Michigan DNR considers these cute, chubby little rodents "nuisance wildlife" which are permitted to be hunted year round. Yikes!

How Does She Do It?

According to Woody's bio, unlike Phil, each year Woody's weather prediction is determined not by whether she sees her shadow or not, but by the amount of time she spends outdoors:

Woody’s forecast is determined by the time she spends outside on a ceremonial tree stump: 30 seconds or longer means an early spring, any less means a chilly six more weeks of winter.

Here Are Woody's Most Recent Predictions :

2025 - early spring

2024 - more winter

2023 - early spring

2022 - more winter

2021 - more winter

2020 - early spring

"Woody the Woodchuck has made 27 predictions since 1999...15 predictions (56%) of six more weeks of winter...12 predictions (44%) of early spring."

These 5 Animals Are Hunted Year-Round in Michigan Not deer season? No problem; here are 5 species you can hunt year-round in Michigan, according to the Department of Natural Resources Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Update: More Animals Added to Michigan's Year-Round Hunting List The Michigan DNR has added the following animals to the state's year-round hunting list. Land owners may kill these animals on their property with no special permits required. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon