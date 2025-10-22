Many Michigan residents are taking full advantage of the fall season, with its festive atmosphere, pumpkin patches, cider mills, and scenic drives to explore the beauty of the fall foliage. However, Michigan residents should prepare for a winter preview with the chance of snowflakes flying in the Great Lakes state soon.

Here's When Michigan Can Expect The First Snowfall Of Winter 2025

According to weather officials, Michigan has experienced an unusually warm fall, with several record-high temperatures in late September and many days in October featuring highs in the 60s and 70s, which is far above the average for this time of year. However, meteorologists warn that a significant weather pattern change is developing, and some areas of Michigan have already seen flakes fly.

According to the National Weather Service, Michigan saw its first snowfall of the fall season in the Upper Peninsula on September 4th. While there has been no measurable snow, a cold front could bring the white stuff to more areas, with The Farmer's Almanac predicting that November brings the first real taste of winter for Michigan.

According to reports from Powder and Direct Weather, the coldest periods in Michigan for the winter season are expected in early and late November, while the heaviest snowfall is expected in late December, just in time for a white Christmas. Check the list below to see when the flakes fly in your county.

