While it's officially still Summer in Michigan, the weather forecast in the state doesn't follow any seasonal rules, as flakes are already falling...in September.

Snowflakes In September: Michigan Sees First Flakes Of The Year

The first official day of the fall season starts September 20th. Temperatures are beginning to drop, and the leaves are changing colors, signaling the start of the season. And while Winter may be months away, some corners of Michigan are already reporting an early arrival of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, Michigan saw its first snowfall of the fall season in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday, September 4th.

In the above Facebook post from Fletchy's Otter Belly Lodge in Eagle Harbor, rain turned into visible snowflakes as seen in the video up north in the Keweenaw Peninsula. According to the Detroit Free Press, meteorologists from the NWS say it's a little on the early side for snow. However, it's not unheard of to see the flakes fly.

Records kept by the NWS record the earliest measurable snowfall on September 12, 1975, at their office in Negaunee Township. About 1.4 inches fell during that period.

And the U.P. isn't the only area that could see an early snowfall.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, September and October are expected to be cooler, and residents could see snow early in October:

The Northeast and Great Lakes regions begin to flirt with early snow, especially in higher elevations. September and October will be cooler and drier than normal overall. Expect frequent rain, drizzle, and some early snow in the north, with brief warm-ups late in the month.

