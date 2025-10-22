Unexpected Package Scam Could Affect Michigan Residents

Our world has drastically changed over the past decade as technology and AI become bigger parts of our world. Once upon a time, you only choice for purchasing things was to go to the store and physically buy them. Now, there are dozens of ways to order your favorite products and necessities online and have them sent right to your door. For some people, this has taken away everything they hate about shopping.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, online shopping isn't a flawless system and causes many issues for consumers around the country. We have all ordered something and have been excited for it to arrive for it to only be the wrong size or the wrong product and you have to send it back. Then you have to wait for the replacement or for your money to be refunded. Also, your packages could be delayed, delivered to the wrong address, or even stolen.

Although shopping online has its pros and cons, that seems to be the way that our world is transitioning towards and could be only options at one point. Unfortunately, the companies and porch pirates aren't the only ones that have caught on to this trend as hackers/scammers are now using packages to target Michigan residents.

Have You Received Any Unexpected Packages Recently?

MLive reports:

That’s the word from the U.S. Postal Service, which is reminding employees and the public to beware of brushing scams, which involves third-party sellers sending packages containing low-value items such as household goods or gadgets to people who did not order it. The scams aim to product ratings and visibility, because the sellers use recipients’ addresses to make it appear as if they are verified purchasers so they can then pose as the recipients to leave fake, positive reviews of the products. They can also lead to identity theft, compromised accounts and increased spam because it gives cybercriminals access to the recipient’s name, address and phone number.

Read More: FBI Warns Michigan Residents Of New Package Scam

Read More: FBI Warns Michigan Residents Of New Package Scam

If you or anyone you know receives one of these unexpected packages you should file a report, change your passwords, don't scan any QR codes, or engage with the sender of the package.