Michigan Diners Ask What a Major Fast Food Bankruptcy Means Now

At this point, burgers, steak fries, and milkshakes are almost more "American" than apple pie! If you're craving that classic combo, you're in luck as there are several fast food chains nationwide where you can get your fix including:

While we're absolutely gutted to watch more and more of our favorite mom-and-pop shops close up due to labor shortages and rising operational costs, it starts ringing a set of different alarm bells when giant mega-corporations start dropping like flies.

In 2025 alone we've lost chains such as Chuck E. Cheese, Buddy's Pizza, and Logan's Roadhouse. Are we about to take one more hit before the year's end? Hungry West Michigan locals wonder the status of their favorite burger shack, Freddy's, just took a major hit, according to Newsweek:

On Friday, M&M Custard, one of the largest franchisees of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, filed for Chapter 11 protection with the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas.

While it's important to note this isn't the chain Freddy's itself that has filed for bankruptcy protections, it's a single franchisee owner, the aforementioned M&M Custard. However, adds Newsweek,

M&M Custard filed for bankruptcy alongside 31 other affiliate locations, though all are expected to resume normal operations as the company reorganizes and restructures its debts. The bankruptcy case exclusively involves franchisees and not the parent firm.

M&M Custard operates numerous Freddy's locations across Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Recently the last operating Freddy's in Illinois closed.

There are currently 4 Freddy's locations in Michigan, all within the Grand Rapids area and including the Gerald R. Ford International Airport per the Freddy's website. As M&M Custard does not list Michigan among their locations, one can assume these Michigan restaurants will remain unaffected. Keep checking back for more Freddy's updates.

