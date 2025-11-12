Dearborn Franchise Yemeni Coffee Expanding To Kalamazoo

As humans, we are creatures of habit who tend to do the same things over and over again. That isn't a negative thing as these habits provide structure for our lives and make it easier to navigate our day. At the same time, those same habits can make our days, weeks, months, and years feel repetitive if nothing new is ever mixed in.

Whether we believe it or not, our eating and spending habits are some of the most unwavering parts of our lives. Most of us find ourselves visiting the same restaurants or preparing the same meals. We also tend to purchase the same products over and over, which makes sense because we tend to grow fond of the things we like.

With all of that being said, sometimes change is good and things need to be shaken up every now and again. Coffee drinkers can tell you that they are routine visitors to the same coffee shop and they most likely know them by name and know their order. Many coffee drinkers are very selective about their coffee and want to start their day right.

Have You Ever Heard Of Yemeni Coffee?

There are dozens of coffee shops in the Kalamazoo area but as always, nothing is created equally. I would argue that the coffee business is one of the most competitive markets to compete in. With that being said, a coffee franchise is about to expand into Kalamazoo for the first time.

MLive via MSN reports:

Located at 2632 W. Michigan Ave. inside the Campus Pointe Plaza, Shibam Coffee has its sights set on opening in mid-to-late November, offering a selection of Yemeni coffee and a place to connect for the Kalamazoo community. The name is derived from the ancient city of Shibam, in Yemen, known for its mud-brick skyscrapers. Influence from the city itself can be seen throughout the interior, as the mud-brick skyscrapers act as a backdrop to the booths inside.

Copper's Dog House Moving To Larger Location On Downtown Kalamazoo Mall

They are taking over the former Grotto at Capone's location near Western Michigan University's campus. They will be open Mondays through Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to midnight and Thursdays through Saturdays 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. It will have limited hours on Sundays.