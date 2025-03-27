On Saturday it was business as usual and by Sunday the doors were closed. What happened?

It's not just the mom and pop businesses that are being impacted by tough economic conditions. Major chains left and right have been closing locations across Michigan such as Red Robin, Chili's, and Wendy's.

I wouldn't have known if someone hadn't have mentioned this latest closure on the local Kalamazoo Reddit thread:

Logan’s Roadhouse in Portage closed?? I swear it was open a few weeks ago! Anyone know what happened?

The fate of Logan's Roadhouse has been up in the air since the chain filed for bankruptcy all the way back in 2016. In fact, the restaurant chain did announce in 2020 they would be permanently closing all locations yet despite closing for a time somehow the chain managed to survive. Now, it seems at the Portage, Michigan location has sadly locked its doors for good.

While few details have been provided we can confirm the Portage restaurant has been removed from the official Logan's Roadhouse website. The location's Facebook page was still active and posting as of Wednesday, March 26 but the hours now state it is permanently closed.

We just hope restaurant staff were aware they were about to be let go! Unfortunately we know it is all too common for that not to be the case. Possible theories online about what could have gone wrong include:

"I heard that it was a 'lease issue'" - u/Imnotarobot12764

"Not a surprise. It's been pretty shaky for awhile I think." - u/AZOMI

"Last time I came down and tried to eat there for my dad's birthday, they had an hour-plus wait for a 4-person table with less than half the tables in use because they didn't have servers or cooks." - EViLTeW

Currently there are only 9 Logan's Roadhouse locations open in Michigan: Caledonia, Grandville, Holland, Lansing, Midland, Roseville, Saginaw, Southgate, and Walker.

