Southern Michigan is bracing for a sizzling heat wave this weekend. Get ready for those record-breaking temperatures; stay cool and check in on your neighbors.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for all of Southern Michigan and the entire state of Ohio. Looking at the 10-day forecast from Weather.com, the entire eastern half of the U.S. is about to be engulfed in dangerous temperatures from 95 to 106 degrees from Sunday through Tuesday.

What's the weather look like for the next 10 days in Kalamazoo?

The 10-day forecast below is from the Weather Channel.

Saturday, June 21st

Partly Cloudy with a high of 94° and a low of 78°.

Sunny with a high of 96° and a low of 77°.

Sunny with a high of 96° and a low of 76°.

Partly Cloudy with a high of 94° and a low of 73°.

Scattered Thunderstorms 88° and a low of 70°.

Scattered Thunderstorms with a high of 87° and a low of 69°.

Scattered Thunderstorms with a high of 87° and a low of 67°.

Scattered Thunderstorms with a high of 85° and a low of 67°.

Scattered Thunderstorms with a high of 85° and a low of 65°.

Scattered Thunderstorms with a high of 82° and a low of 62°.

To make matters worse, Southwest Michigan is under an extreme heat watch from Saturday morning through Tuesday evening. The "feels like" temp is expected to peak between 102 and 106 degrees.

This goes without saying, but is worth noting, to please stay hydrated, check on your neighbors, and frequently reapply sunscreen.

