These quaint, sleepy lakeside towns are about to come alive for the busy summer tourist season. Midwest Living just released its list of top must-visit lake escapes across the Midwest, and not one, but three Michigan towns earned the Best of the Midwest Award for Best Lake Town.

Here Are the 3 Lakeside Towns in Michigan That Feel Like a Dream Escape:

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Only a short drive from the metro Chicago area, you'll find quaint beachside communities up and down the Lake Michigan shoreline. Stop and visit any one, and I guarantee it will look straight out of a Hallmark movie. That's the charm of "Pure Michigan!"

What makes a lake town truly special? According to Midwest Living, it’s:

glistening sunsets, waterfront dining, family-focused fun—our top picks for lakeside getaways know how to show you a good time.

I mean hey, they don't call Michigan a water-winter wonderland for nothing! I think they should actually change our state motto to, "If you seek a pleasant lake town, look about you", don't you?

You'll definitely want to add these charming lakeside towns to your list of must-visit Michigan destinations this summer. Here's who made the list:

3 Michigan Towns Named Among the Midwest’s Best Lake Escapes Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Are There Limits on Rock Collecting on Michigan Beaches? After four Illinois tourists were fined and banned for defacing the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and collecting 100+ lbs of rocks, Michigan residents wonder: What are the rules for taking rocks from beaches? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon