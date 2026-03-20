3 Michigan Lake Towns Named Best in the Midwest

3 Michigan Lake Towns Named Best in the Midwest

Photo by Peggy Paulson on Unsplash

These quaint, sleepy lakeside towns are about to come alive for the busy summer tourist season. Midwest Living just released its list of top must-visit lake escapes across the Midwest, and not one, but three Michigan towns earned the Best of the Midwest Award for Best Lake Town.

Here Are the 3 Lakeside Towns in Michigan That Feel Like a Dream Escape:

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Only a short drive from the metro Chicago area, you'll find quaint beachside communities up and down the Lake Michigan shoreline. Stop and visit any one, and I guarantee it will look straight out of a Hallmark movie. That's the charm of "Pure Michigan!"

What makes a lake town truly special? According to Midwest Living, it’s:

glistening sunsets, waterfront dining, family-focused fun—our top picks for lakeside getaways know how to show you a good time.

I mean hey, they don't call Michigan a water-winter wonderland for nothing! I think they should actually change our state motto to, "If you seek a pleasant lake town, look about you", don't you?

You'll definitely want to add these charming lakeside towns to your list of must-visit Michigan destinations this summer. Here's who made the list:

3 Michigan Towns Named Among the Midwest’s Best Lake Escapes

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Are There Limits on Rock Collecting on Michigan Beaches?

After four Illinois tourists were fined and banned for defacing the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and collecting 100+ lbs of rocks, Michigan residents wonder: What are the rules for taking rocks from beaches?

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

The Average Cost of a Beach Day on Lake Michigan

From gas to parking to snacks consider these costs when planning your next trek over to the Lake Michigan coastline.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

 

 

Filed Under: Charlevoix, Great Lakes, Lake Michigan, Michigan Laws, summer
Categories: Articles, Lists, Photos

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