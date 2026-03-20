These quaint, sleepy lakeside towns are about to come alive for the busy summer tourist season. Midwest Living just released its list of top must-visit lake escapes across the Midwest, and not one, but three Michigan towns earned the Best of the Midwest Award for Best Lake Town.
Here Are the 3 Lakeside Towns in Michigan That Feel Like a Dream Escape:
Only a short drive from the metro Chicago area, you'll find quaint beachside communities up and down the Lake Michigan shoreline. Stop and visit any one, and I guarantee it will look straight out of a Hallmark movie. That's the charm of "Pure Michigan!"
What makes a lake town truly special? According to Midwest Living, it’s:
glistening sunsets, waterfront dining, family-focused fun—our top picks for lakeside getaways know how to show you a good time.
I mean hey, they don't call Michigan a water-winter wonderland for nothing! I think they should actually change our state motto to, "If you seek a pleasant lake town, look about you", don't you?
You'll definitely want to add these charming lakeside towns to your list of must-visit Michigan destinations this summer. Here's who made the list:
3 Michigan Towns Named Among the Midwest’s Best Lake Escapes
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
Are There Limits on Rock Collecting on Michigan Beaches?
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
The Average Cost of a Beach Day on Lake Michigan
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon