The heat is on, folks! Kalamazoo just stepped into the record books with a sweltering day. Will thunderstorms bring us relief or make things worse?

According to the National Weather Service, the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport reported a high temperature of 94° with a heat index of 100. That is the highest official temp recorded in Kalamazoo, so far this year.

That places Monday, June 23rd, among the 10 hottest June days in Kalamazoo history. The record for the hottest day in June was set on June 1st, 1934, when Kalamazoo hit 102°. Oddly enough, nearly the entire top hottest days in June were on the 23rd, 24th, and 25th.

Now we have storms in the forecast, which tend to bring us relief from the extreme heat. However, the heat doesn't seem to be going anywhere as the thunderstorms hit us this week.

Scroll down to see what we can expect over the next 10 days.

What's the weather look like for the next 10 days in Kalamazoo?

The 10-day forecast below is from the Weather Channel.

Wednesday, June 25th

Scattered Thunderstorms 82° and a low of 71°.

Scattered Thunderstorms with a high of 89° and a low of 71°.

Scattered Thunderstorms with a high of 87° and a low of 68°.

Scattered Thunderstorms with a high of 88° and a low of 65°.

Scattered Thunderstorms with a high of 90° and a low of 72°.

Scattered Thunderstorms with a high of 85° and a low of 65°.

Partly Cloudy with a high of 83° and a low of 63°.

Sunny with a high of 84° and a low of 61°.

Sunny with a high of 85° and a low of 64°.

Partly Cloudy with a high of 85° and a low of 65°.

With this crazy heat, it's difficult to believe that parts of Michigan we covered in ice just 11 weeks ago.

April 1, 2025: Northern Michigan Ice Storm

