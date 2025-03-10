One of Michigan’s Last Remaining Drive-In Theaters Just Sold

Is there hope yet for one of Michigan's last remaining drive-in theaters?

Within the past several weeks we've heard of numerous breweries closing up shop and family-run eateries closing their doors, take Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids and Skillet breakfast café in Kalamazoo.

If even giant corporations like Macy's and Tim Hortons are struggling to keep the lights on, how will Michigan's niche and seasonal businesses fare? I can't imagine many folks are eager to takeover an old drive-in, but for one Michigan couple it's a dream come true!

Lansing, Michigan native Mindi Jarman told Traverse Northern Michigan she and husband John were looking for a passion and a purpose to bring them to "Up North" and that just so happened to include buying the iconic Cherry Bowl Drive-In when it came up for sale in 2024.

Jarman told the publication the couple had always talked about moving Up North but could never justify the move,

We looked at everything from restaurants to storage units to Airbnbs. Nothing felt right...I knew when we saw [the Cherry Bowl] that I had found the reason for us to move. It’s an amazing piece of history that has served the community for 71 years and counting.

With the closing of two iconic drive-ins in Southwest Michigan last year, the Sunset Drive-In in Hartford and its sister drive-in the 5-Mile Drive-In in Dowagiac, there are now only about 6 remaining drive-in movie theaters in operation in Michigan.

About the Cherry Bowl

"The largest movie screen in Northern Michigan" first opened in 1953 in Honor, Michigan located between iconic Sleeping Bear Dunes and the "Cherry Capital of the World", Traverse City.

Taking in a double-feature at the Cherry Bowl is a part of any excursion Up North, in my opinion. I have one cherished childhood memory of a family trip up to Honor, MI where we canoed to Lake Michigan, stayed overnight in rustic cabins, and took in a movie at the Cherry Bowl down the road-- Pure Michigan at its finest!

I'm so glad the Jarman's have taken on the endeavor of keeping the Cherry Bowl and its memories alive for generations to come. Meet the new owners here.

