This is a good sign!

With Daylight Saving Time and Oberon Day all taking place in March, we've just gotten another sign that spring in Michigan will soon arrive. Hungry yet?

Get our free mobile app

We recently learned about one of the more subtle signs that spring's arrival is imminent in Michigan, and while springtail or snow flea sightings are definitely worth getting excited about nothing can compare to that first delicious bite of a Coney dog or olive burger from your favorite local drive-in!

Do you know what else this means?

Plainwell Ice Cream Plainwell Ice Cream - Google Maps loading...

Ice cream shops across the state will soon follow suit! Actually, they already have as beloved family-run Plainwell Ice Cream in downtown Plainwell, Michigan just opened their doors on March 1, 2025.

Having worked as a carhop myself in high school I am all too familiar with those snowy days in early March when I'd be running out take orders while wearing my gloves, only to be dreaming of that icy air once again during the dinner rush during the dog days of summer. It gets hot in that little shack with all the fryers and grills going, let me tell you!

I sure hope the era of technology such as DoorDash and Uber Eats doesn't destroy the longtime tradition of stopping in for a bite at the drive-in. Sure, there may be plenty of other faster and perhaps more convenient ways of getting your food, but that's not what the drive-in is about! It's about taking a time out and enjoying one of life's simple pleasures: a hot dog.

4 Iconic Drive-In Diners to Visit Across SW Michigan Here are several classic drive-in diners across SW Michigan that are open for the season and worth the drive. Which is your favorite? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

8 Tips to Prep Your Yard And Home For Spring in Michigan: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon