The quiet closure of this coffee chain in West Michigan raises alarms. Are more Michigan locations set to close this year?

Given the current state of affairs and the amount of businesses that closed last year, big and small, I wouldn't be surprised. What can we expect in 2025?

I, like many Americans, am of no use until I've had my morning coffee. I need a hot fresh-brewed cup of caffeine before I'm capable of doing anything productive for the day. That's why this latest news is so worrisome as I know plenty of folks, like my boyfriend, who make this national coffee chain part of their daily morning routine. What's going to happen now?

Tim Hortons Kalamazoo Tim Hortons, Kalamazoo - Google Maps loading...

During the first week of February keen-eyed Kalamazooians noticed a change to signage outside of the Tim Hortons on West Main; and by "change in signage" we mean everything was taken down and the store appears empty. I am not a fan of change!

What Happened?

It appears MLive did some digging and the story is: there is no story! Tim Horton's reps have not responded to their request for comment and the location at 4328 West Main St. has been removed from the Tim's website. Currently the only Tim Hortons serving the Kalamazoo area is 5709 S. Westnedge in Portage, MI.

With chains like TGI Fridays and Chili's, and even big box retailers like Macy's, I wouldn't be surprised to learn Tim is quietly closing locations across Canada and the U.S., is that the case?

As of this writing I can't find any news regarding widespread Tim Hortons closures, so hopefully this is just a one-off situation. A little heads up would have been nice! My only hope is the building won't sit empty for long.

