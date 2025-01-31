Another Michigan Macy’s Closing for Good in March

Nearly 120 people are losing their jobs after the announcement of a Michigan Macy's closing for good this March.

You may remember in late 2024 Macy's announced that they would permanently close 150 underperforming stores in the U.S. in 2025. 4 of those are likely happening in a matter of weeks here in Michigan according to the Detroit Free Press.

Michigan Macy's Closing

Michigan Macy's Locations Expected to Close by the Spring of 2025

Lakeside Mall location at 14200 Lakeside Circle in Sterling Heights

Oakland Mall location at 500 W. 14 Mile Rd in Troy

Genesee Valley Center at 4600 Miller Rd in Flint

Grand Traverse Mall location at 3400 S. Airport Rd. in Traverse City

The Macy's location at the Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights is closing on March 18th according to MLive,

A WARN notice issued by Macy’s earlier this month confirms 117 people will lose their jobs when the department store chain closes its Sterling Heights location in March.

Oddly enough, this Macy's location outlasted the mall it anchored. Lakeside Mall closed in July of 2024.

This is far worse than just losing another place to shop for clothing. Seeing large box stores disappear is scary. Not to mention, 117 people all in one small area are now looking for work as all of the jobs end in a matter of weeks.

The job market is rough out there as many retail chains have either closed or have plans to close.

